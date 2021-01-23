$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,168. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $602.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.90.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

