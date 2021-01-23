$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.80. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,418 shares of company stock worth $53,636,262. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.80. 74,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,307. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

