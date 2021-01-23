0x Reaches Market Cap of $421.92 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $421.92 million and approximately $111.45 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

