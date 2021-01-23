$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,405.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

