$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 640,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.