$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 608,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,234. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 309,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 84,666 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

