$1.43 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of RETA traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 120,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

