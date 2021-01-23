$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.99. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $10.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

ABC stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

