10,502 Shares in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in MediWound by 68.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. MediWound Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

