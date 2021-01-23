10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $203.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $187.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.52 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,321. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after buying an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,101,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

