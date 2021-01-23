1,242 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $202.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.66. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.