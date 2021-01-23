$13.74 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post $13.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.60 billion and the highest is $13.82 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $45.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.53 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.06 billion to $55.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.86. 5,185,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

