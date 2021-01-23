$15.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce $15.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.01 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $17.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $58.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $59.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.63 billion to $82.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 increased their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $205.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

