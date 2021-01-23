$15.63 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $15.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.68 million. Affimed reported sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $37.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $4,595,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

