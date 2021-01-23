$16.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post sales of $16.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.78 million and the lowest is $16.49 million. The Joint posted sales of $13.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $58.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.13 million to $58.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.76 million, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $74.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

JYNT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 184,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Joint by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Joint by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

