$16.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post sales of $16.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.83 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $65.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.19 billion to $65.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.01 billion to $68.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.88. 1,557,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,699. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

