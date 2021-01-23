19,464 Shares in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

