$2.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

