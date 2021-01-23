$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.93. Polaris posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.73. The stock had a trading volume of 545,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,755. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Polaris by 20,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Polaris by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

