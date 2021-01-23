$2.95 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.65. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.98. The company had a trading volume of 542,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.48. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

