22,746 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

