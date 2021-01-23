2,482 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

