2,543 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

