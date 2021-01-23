26,462 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,454,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 62,278 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

