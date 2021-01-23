$27.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post sales of $27.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.21 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $38.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $144.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.18 million to $145.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.71 million, with estimates ranging from $145.59 million to $153.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

ASC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.