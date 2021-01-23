$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will report $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported sales of $24.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full year sales of $110.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $111.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $107.87 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

