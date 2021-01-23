2,735 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

