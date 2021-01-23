$277.68 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post sales of $277.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.61 million and the lowest is $263.75 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $230.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $977.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 652,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

