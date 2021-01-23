$284.26 Million in Sales Expected for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to announce sales of $284.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.61 million. USANA Health Sciences reported sales of $271.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:USNA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,604. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $29,743.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $34,635.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $127,055. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.