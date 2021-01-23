284 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $320.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

