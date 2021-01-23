2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.50% of 2U worth $72,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

