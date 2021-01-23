$3.11 EPS Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $3.58. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 203,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,420. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

