32,515 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 717.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 669,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.18 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

