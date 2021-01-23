3,281 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

