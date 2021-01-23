$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,357. The company has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

