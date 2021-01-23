3,500 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.65 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

