$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $116.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.38. 298,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $199.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

