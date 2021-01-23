3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.26

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $297.26 and traded as high as $308.00. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $304.50, with a volume of 621,662 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 38.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

