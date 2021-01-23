3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

