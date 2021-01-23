$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. 1,058,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,080. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

