$40.53 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $40.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.36 million to $40.97 million. Model N reported sales of $38.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $171.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.80 million to $171.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.55 million, with estimates ranging from $191.01 million to $194.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Model N by 135.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $38.00 on Friday. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

