4,169 Shares in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.