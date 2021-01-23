4,214 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $218.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $195.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

