4,475 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.