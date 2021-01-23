500 Shares in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FFG opened at $57.76 on Friday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

