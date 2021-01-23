$7.66 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.97 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $7.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $25.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CNHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,731. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,199 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 598,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

