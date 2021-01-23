$765.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $765.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.20 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $824.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

