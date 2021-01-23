783 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

