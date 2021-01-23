$82.13 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce $82.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $58.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Fastly stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. 6,656,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,328.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,640,850. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Fastly by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

