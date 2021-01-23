897 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $10,159,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $254.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

